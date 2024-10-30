Jamie-Lyn Horth: 'Losing Is Not An Option'

“There’s only two options - winning and losing - and I've visualized myself winning in so many different ways, and I've never experienced myself visualizing a loss. I haven't ever sat there and been like, what am I going to feel like if I lose? What's my life going to be like if I lose? I just haven't. It starts to be a thought in my brain and then it just goes away. And then I'm like, well, I'm not going to lose. I have this option, I'm going to do this, and I'm just going to work hard. That's when the physical part comes in, and I physically prepare myself in every way possible so that I can't lose.”

It’s the attitude every fighter should have. But what’s the next step when the thing you couldn’t fathom happening happens? Horth had to figure that out after losing a close split decision to Hardy at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. What wasn’t going to change, though, was her approach to the sport.

“I have that mindset that losing is not an option,” Horth said. “It's not something that I think about and it's not something that I want to experience. And although I have experienced it and I know that feeling, I just don't want to feel that again. And so, it goes back to, there's no room for losing in my brain right now. Not with the amount of time and the game planning and all the changes that I've made from that last fight to this fight coming up. I've done everything I can, and I know that I'm bringing a different level of myself to the game, and I just feel like I have such a great visualization and such a great support system that there's not an option for a loss to be a part of this outcome.”