Cory McKenna Is A Student Of The Game

“There's definitely been some difficulties that come with it, but I'm in the gym every day regardless, rain or shine,” said McKenna. “And I've done a lot inside and outside of MMA over the last year or so when I've not been able to fight, which has definitely helped. I'm a very driven and focused individual, so I never really had an issue with focus per se, but it’s definitely a little disheartening to have all this time off and have to be dealing with all the stuff that I've been dealing with. But I'm really excited to be coming out on the other end, and hopefully it'll be worth it.”

Before the layoff, McKenna was on a roll, making three walks to the Octagon in 2022, when she bounced back from a split decision loss to Elise Reed in March to submit Miranda Granger and decision Cheyanne Vlismas. That makes her 3-1 in the UFC since she earned her contract with a victory over Vanessa Demopoulos on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020.

Must be that California sunshine, something that’s been a part of McKenna’s life since DWCS, when she made the full-time move to train with Faber and Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to be out here pursuing my dreams,” she said. “This has been a goal of mine since I was a kid, so I'm just out here trying to live my best life, live to the fullest, and train hard and focus on my goals. Obviously, there's aspects of stuff that I miss from back home, but I'm also really grateful to be able to be out here doing what I love.”