Brandon Royval Wants This Life To Last Forever

Although Royval can’t turn the clock backwards, he can get a second run to a championship fight started on February 24. In the headlining bout at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval, “Raw Dawg” can rectify his first loss in the Octagon. When Royval fought Moreno in November 2020, the two exchanged an entertaining first round of action before Royval’s shoulder dislocated, leading to a TKO victory for Moreno.

Moreno would go on to begin his four-fight championship saga with Deiveson Figueiredo while Royval dropped his first bout with Pantoja before embarking on a three-fight run that led him to that initial title opportunity.

Royval said he rewatched his first encounter with “The Assassin Baby” but didn’t find much to take away, given the premature ending. He feels confident in his ability to strike with the former champ, and his eight submission wins speak to his abilities on the ground. For him, it’s just a matter of showing up on the day and making the most of the work he put in during camp.