Brandon Moreno: “I’m Still Here”

After his loss to Brandon Rovyal earlier this year in Mexico, Brandon Moreno announced he was going to take some time away from fighting. That’s why when the UFC announced he would be headlining a fight against Amir Albazi in Edmonton just nine months later, a lot of people were surprised. But for the former flyweight champion, it was the right amount of time he needed to get things back in order.
“Those months helped me a lot to just to recover my body, to recover my mind,” Moreno said. “I feel very motivated because all those months thinking about what is next for me helped me to remember why I love the sport and why I love to fight and that's why I'm here today. That's why I'm here representing Mexico, my country.”
Moreno admits that even after announcing he wanted to take some time off, he was itching to book a fight shortly after in March. But he is thankful for his family and friends that encouraged him to take that break and spend time with the ones he loves.
That doesn’t mean he was far away from the sport, as he was actively a part of the commentary team for the Spanish UFC broadcasts, and attended fights as a guest athlete.
In recent weeks, many have talked about how exciting the 125-pound division is. But that’s something Moreno has always known. The division is at an interesting place as the champion, Alexandre Pantoja, is set to defend to his belt against a newcomer, Kai Asakura, at UFC 310 in December. There’s new blood and up and coming challengers in the division, but that’s what makes things exciting for everyone else.
“I think the flyweight division right now is on fire,” Moreno said. “I don't know if it is because we are very small, that they don't talk too much about the flyweight division, but I think we have the technique, we have the striking. I think every single fighter of the Top 15 has an amazing ground game, amazing jiu-jitsu, amazing wrestling, amazing striking. They are very complete and very durable. It's an amazing division, for sure.”
Brandon Moreno's Fighting Spirit Comes From His Roots
The flyweight division is once again in the spotlight as Moreno and Albazi face off in a fight that was originally scheduled for Mexico City earlier this year. Unfortunately, Albazi had to withdraw from the fight and ended up getting neck surgery. It is a big test for Moreno, who is on a two-fight skid, dropping split decisions to Royval and Pantoja. Meanwhile, Albazi has never lost in the Octagon, with his most recent outing being a razor-thin decision victory over Kai Kara-France last June.
Motivation is the word that Moreno kept emphasizing during our interview in Edmonton earlier this week. He knows Albazi is coming in with that same energy, but he believes overall he will be the one leaving with his hand raised at the end of the night.
“I think he's very motivated right now,” Moreno said. “He has never lost in the UFC, and he knows if he beats me in our fight, he is going to be in the title conversation. With that being said, I feel very motivated, as well. I try to be very disciplined and very focused on my goals. My goals right now are to grow my legacy, be the champion again, and keep opening doors for all the Mexican fighters that are coming in the future.”
Of course, getting back to the title and becoming champion once again is the ultimate goal for “The Assassin Baby,” but that all starts by defeating Albazi on Saturday night. He feels the best he has ever felt heading into a fight, and wants to showcase that inside Rogers Place.
“What I have to do on Saturday is make a statement,” Moreno said. “A lot of people are saying 'Brandon Moreno is an old fighter,' and they're wrong. I feel in my prime…every time I go to my next training session, I feel stronger, I feel better, with more knowledge about the fight game. I have to show that to the world and make it clear that Brandon Moreno is still here. He is still here and ready for a good fight.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
