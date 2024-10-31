Brandon Moreno: “I’m Still Here”

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The flyweight division is once again in the spotlight as Moreno and Albazi face off in a fight that was originally scheduled for Mexico City earlier this year. Unfortunately, Albazi had to withdraw from the fight and ended up getting neck surgery. It is a big test for Moreno, who is on a two-fight skid, dropping split decisions to Royval and Pantoja. Meanwhile, Albazi has never lost in the Octagon, with his most recent outing being a razor-thin decision victory over Kai Kara-France last June.

Motivation is the word that Moreno kept emphasizing during our interview in Edmonton earlier this week. He knows Albazi is coming in with that same energy, but he believes overall he will be the one leaving with his hand raised at the end of the night.

“I think he's very motivated right now,” Moreno said. “He has never lost in the UFC, and he knows if he beats me in our fight, he is going to be in the title conversation. With that being said, I feel very motivated, as well. I try to be very disciplined and very focused on my goals. My goals right now are to grow my legacy, be the champion again, and keep opening doors for all the Mexican fighters that are coming in the future.”