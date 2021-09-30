UFC Unfiltered: Thiago Santos & Aspen Ladd

First, Aspen Ladd joins the show ahead of her bout against Macy Chiasson this Saturday in Las Vegas. She shares why she wanted to be a park ranger as a kid, how she transitioned back to training after knee surgery, and how she's feeling heading into her first bout since December 2019.

Then, after Jim and Matt preview the rest of the card and discuss Valentina Shevchenko's dominant reign as the UFC Women's flyweight champion, Thiago Santos joins the show before he faces Johnny Walker in the main event of Saturday's card. He shares what inspired him to open a nonprofit in his home city of Rio de Janeiro, how he plans on dealing with the unpredictability of opponent Johnny Walker, and why it's so tough to coach and corner his wife - fellow UFC fighter Yana Kunitskaya.

Don't Miss Any Of The Action At UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

Jim and Matt close the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker, including Kevin Holland's return to action against Philly native Kyle Daukaus.

Remember to subscribe, rate, review and follow the show on Instagram!

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram