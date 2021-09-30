UFC Unfiltered: Thiago Santos & Aspen Ladd

Two Fighters From UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Join Jim And Matt On Today's Episode Of UFC Unfiltered!
Sep. 30, 2021
Two fighters on this Saturday's card UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker join Jim and Matt on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!
First, Aspen Ladd joins the show ahead of her bout against Macy Chiasson this Saturday in Las Vegas. She shares why she wanted to be a park ranger as a kid, how she transitioned back to training after knee surgery, and how she's feeling heading into her first bout since December 2019.
Then, after Jim and Matt preview the rest of the card and discuss Valentina Shevchenko's dominant reign as the UFC Women's flyweight champion, Thiago Santos joins the show before he faces Johnny Walker in the main event of Saturday's card. He shares what inspired him to open a nonprofit in his home city of Rio de Janeiro, how he plans on dealing with the unpredictability of opponent Johnny Walker, and why it's so tough to coach and corner his wife - fellow UFC fighter Yana Kunitskaya.