Tracy Cortez Keeps Thriving

Tracy Cortez warms up prior to her fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“It was amazing. I felt the crowd, I felt their energy, the support. Being there and representing was probably the dopest thing I’ve yet to do.”

That entire week, everything Cortez did -including being invited onto the floor with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns - seemed to be the stuff of dreams, the things people rarely dare to imagine. The storybook ending even had a handsome prince in the form of Brian Ortega. Looking back on it now, what milestone could possibly top it?

“Winning the belt,” she laughs, although she’s not kidding. Still, there’s a bucket list of moments she’d like to get done in her fight career.