Michael Johnson Bent On Domination In Singapore

Michael Johnson’s nine-year UFC career has been a rollercoaster. He’s been able to defeat some of the toughest opponents in the lightweight and featherweight divisions, earning victories over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza and Dustin Poirier.

But the veteran fighter from St. Louis, MO has had trouble being consistent, winning in only four of his last ten trips to the Octagon. These ups and downs have been the narrative of Johnson’s career – so far.

“I have to prove that I believe that I still belong here,” Johnson said. “I have to prove to myself that I still do believe that I can become a world champion even with all the setbacks that I’ve had. I’ve been in this organization for a long time and now it’s time for me to get on the consistent page and keep winning.”