USADA statement on Brock Lesnar

Forrest Griffin bet Cody Garbrandt a haircut that he couldn't beat Dominick Cruz in a championship fight. After Garbrandt won, Griffin paid up on the bet on this week's episode of the Rankings Report.
Jan 4, 2017
Watch Yair Rodriguez's infamous head-kick KO against Andre Fili. Rodriguez headlines Fight Night Phoenix as he takes on BJ Penn.
Jan 4, 2017
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the new rankings on the heels of UFC 207. Amanda Nunes' first-round TKO drops Ronda Rousey to No. 4 at 135 pounds. Also, Cody Garbrandt makes debut on pound-for-pound list and more.
Dec 3, 2017
Watch BJ Penn win the UFC title from Kenny Florian at UFC 101. Don't miss Penn's return to the Octagon on Jan. 15 against Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 3, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Comments