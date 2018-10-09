Unfiltered: Jimmie Rivera & UFC 229 recap

UFC Bantamweight Jimmie Rivera joins Matt and guest co-host Jamie "English" Crowder in-studio to help break down all the action from Las Vegas at UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor, as well as discuss his potential next opponent, how he got into martial arts in the first place, running his own gym, and much more. Plus, Jim Norton calls in and talks about Khabib's post-fight actions, and gives his thoughts on the card, in general.

Full Episode

Jimmie on a potential Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson fight

Jimmie on loving to teach at this school

Jimmie on wanting to break up the trio at the top of the Bantamweight division: TJ, Cruz, and Cody

Jimmie on sparring with Cody Garbrandt back in the day