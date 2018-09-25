Home
Unfiltered: Aljamain Sterling In-Studio and Sao Paulo Recap

September 25, 2018
"The Funkmaster" himself, Aljo Sterling, joins JIm and Matt in-studio for the whole show and discusses his UFC 228 win over Cody Stamann, landing his "Funk-Strudel" kneebar, wanting fights with Jimmie Rivera and Dominick Cruz, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break down the action from Sao Paulo this past weekend and talk about Jon Jones's imminent Octagon return after USADA's fifteen-month suspension, the Khabib-Conor UFC 229 Radio City Music Hall press conference, Joanna vs. Valentina for the UFC Women's Flyweight title, and a lot more.

Full Episode
Aljo on the "Funk-Strudel" kneebar at UFC 228
Aljo on possible matchups for his next fight

