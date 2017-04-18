UFC Unfiltered: John Dodson, Al Iaquinta

John "The Magician" Dodson calls in ahead of his UFC Fight Night Nashville fight against Eddie Wineland to talk about treating every day like it's special, being recruited by Jackson-Wink MMA at a Chuck E. Cheese's, loving video games, Jon Jones, Mighty Mouse, Cody vs. TJ, and more. Later, "Raging" Al Iaquinta joins the show to talk about fighting Diego Sanchez in the Co-Main Event of UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov, sightseeing and enjoying traveling solo, and the UFC 211 matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. Plus, Jim and Matt break down CSAC's potential MMA weightcutting reforms, DC and Jimi Manuwa going back and forth on Twitter, and a lot more.
Some of the highlights from Episode 88 of UFC Unfiltered include:
John on loving life like every day is going to be exciting
John on why Greg Jackson is such a great coach
John on Jon Jones
John on why he's bothered by Mighty Mouse
Al on his gameplan against Diego Sanchez
Al on being excited to return to the Octagon
Comments