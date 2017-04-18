Home
UFC Unfiltered: John Dodson, Al Iaquinta

April 20, 2017
John "The Magician" Dodson calls in ahead of his UFC Fight Night Nashville fight against Eddie Wineland to talk about treating every day like it's special, being recruited by Jackson-Wink MMA at a Chuck E. Cheese's, loving video games, Jon Jones, Mighty Mouse, Cody vs. TJ, and more. Later, "Raging" Al Iaquinta joins the show to talk about fighting Diego Sanchez in the Co-Main Event of UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov, sightseeing and enjoying traveling solo, and the UFC 211 matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. Plus, Jim and Matt break down CSAC's potential MMA weightcutting reforms, DC and Jimi Manuwa going back and forth on Twitter, and a lot more.

Some of the highlights from Episode 88 of UFC Unfiltered include:

John on loving life like every day is going to be exciting


John on why Greg Jackson is such a great coach


John on Jon Jones


John on why he's bothered by Mighty Mouse


Al on his gameplan against Diego Sanchez


Al on being excited to return to the Octagon

Saturday, April 22
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Nashville, TN
UFC minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the premiere episode of Wednesday's The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.
Apr 19, 2017
UFC veteran Diego Sanchez seems to found the nickname that truly defines him in "Lionheart" after using "The Nightmare" and "The Dream" at various points of his career. He'll face Al Iaquinta at Fight Night Nashville.
Apr 19, 2017
Cub Swanson lost his father to cancer early in his life and went down the wrong path as he entered his teen years. When he found fighting everything changed. Swanson takes on Artem Lobov in the main event of Fight Night Nashville.
Apr 19, 2017
In this week’s episode, Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the changes in the rankings from Kansas City and Buffalo. Robert Whittaker makes a big jump at 185 after taking our Jacare Souza, no movement for Rose Namajunas and more.
Apr 19, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016