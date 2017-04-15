Number four ranked UFC Featherweight contender Cub Swanson calls in to talk about his upcoming fight against Artem Lobov, Mighty Mouse as the Pound-For-Pound king, how the fight game has changed over time, and his unusual upbringing. Later, No. 10 UFC Bantamweight Eddie Wineland talks to the guys about fighting John Dodson, being a full-time firefighter, broken jaws, and keeping stingrays as pets. Plus, Jim and Matt break down UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis, Jacare's new UFC contract, recently announced fights, and more.
Some of the highlights from Episode 87 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Cub on trash-talking
Cub on Artem Lobov
Cub on great performances warranting title shots
Eddie on being a full-time firefighter
Eddie on not being gun-shy after two broken jaws
Eddie on not having a particular strategy for fights
Comments