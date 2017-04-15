Home
UFC Unfiltered: Cub Swanson, Eddie Wineland

April 18, 2017
Number four ranked UFC Featherweight contender Cub Swanson calls in to talk about his upcoming fight against Artem Lobov, Mighty Mouse as the Pound-For-Pound king, how the fight game has changed over time, and his unusual upbringing. Later, No. 10 UFC Bantamweight Eddie Wineland talks to the guys about fighting John Dodson, being a full-time firefighter, broken jaws, and keeping stingrays as pets. Plus, Jim and Matt break down UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis, Jacare's new UFC contract, recently announced fights, and more.

Some of the highlights from Episode 87 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Cub on trash-talking


Cub on Artem Lobov


Cub on great performances warranting title shots


Eddie on being a full-time firefighter


Eddie on not being gun-shy after two broken jaws


Eddie on not having a particular strategy for fights

Urijah Faber talks about his banter and exchanges with Conor McGregor from Season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Former UFC owner Lorenzo Feritta and UFC President Dana White talk about the inception of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Re-live Dana White's infamous speech from Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Re-live the drama from Season 16 when Julian Lane tried to fight one of his cast mates in the house.
Apr 18, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016