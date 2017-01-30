Home
UFC Unfiltered: Dana White and Dennis Bermudez

January 31, 2017
Article
UFC President Dana White joins the show to set the record straight on Mike Goldberg's departure, Ronda Rousey's fighting future, the possibility of Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2, Francis Ngannou, Jorge Masvidal, Weidman vs. Mousasi, Nick Diaz turning down a fight with Robbie Lawler, what's next for JDS, the Women's Featherweight division, his Super Bowl weekend plans, and much, much more.

Before that, UFC featherweight fighter Dennis Bermudez calls in to discuss his upcoming fight with The Korean Zombie, fighting zombies in Deer Park, cooking, and what he'd do to get on Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss the results of UFC on Fox 23, and almost get to a Matt's Movie Minute.

Some of the highlights from Episode 63 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Clip 1: Dana doesn't think Ronda will fight again



Clip 2: Dana on Valentina Shevchenko and a rematch with Amanda Nunes



Clip 3: Everyone is a Francis Ngannou fan



Clip 4: Dana on Francis Ngannou being homeless before getting into MMA



Clip 5: Dana on the Middleweight title picture



Clip 6: Dana on Jorge Masvidal



Clip 7: Dana says Nick Diaz turned down a fight with Robbie Lawler



Clip 8: Dana loves the Khabib vs. Ferguson fight

Watch the Korean Zombie KO Mark Hominick in Round 1 of their fight at UFC 140. Korean Zombie takes on Dennis Bermudez in the main event of Fight Night Houston on Feb. 4.
Jan 31, 2017
The hits keep coming for the UFC as Fight Night Houston is Saturday, February 4. UFC Minute previews the thrilling main event between The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, versus the always exciting Dennis Bermudez.
Jan 30, 2017
Preview Dennis Bermudez and "The Korean Zombie", as the two featherweights meet in the main event at Fight Night Houston on Feb. 4 on FS1.
Jan 30, 2017
Dennis Bermudez is ready and motivated as heads into a matchup with the Korean Zombie Saturday. Bermudez headlines his first UFC event at Fight Night Houston.
Jan 30, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016