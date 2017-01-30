UFC Unfiltered: Dana White and Dennis Bermudez

UFC President Dana White joins the show to set the record straight on Mike Goldberg's departure, Ronda Rousey's fighting future, the possibility of Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2, Francis Ngannou, Jorge Masvidal, Weidman vs. Mousasi, Nick Diaz turning down a fight with Robbie Lawler, what's next for JDS, the Women's Featherweight division, his Super Bowl weekend plans, and much, much more.
Before that, UFC featherweight fighter Dennis Bermudez calls in to discuss his upcoming fight with The Korean Zombie, fighting zombies in Deer Park, cooking, and what he'd do to get on Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss the results of UFC on Fox 23, and almost get to a Matt's Movie Minute.
Some of the highlights from Episode 63 of UFC Unfiltered include:
Clip 1: Dana doesn't think Ronda will fight again
Clip 2: Dana on Valentina Shevchenko and a rematch with Amanda Nunes
Clip 3: Everyone is a Francis Ngannou fan
Clip 4: Dana on Francis Ngannou being homeless before getting into MMA
Clip 5: Dana on the Middleweight title picture
Clip 6: Dana on Jorge Masvidal
Clip 7: Dana says Nick Diaz turned down a fight with Robbie Lawler
Clip 8: Dana loves the Khabib vs. Ferguson fight
