UFC Unfiltered: Woodley, Thompson talk fight

January 19, 2017
UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley calls in ahead of his rematch with Wonderboy Thompson on March 4 at UFC 209 and talks about how the first fight went, particularly the scoring of the fourth round, managing his energy, and he asks Matt what he did wrong with the guillotine attempt in the fourth round, as well. Later, title challenger Stephen Thompson calls in and discusses wanting to come into the rematch bigger than the first fight, feeling like he had an off night at UFC 205, Tyron being noncommittal about a rematch, and more. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Amanda Nunes calling for the winner of Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie, Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw coaching TUF 25, Khabib vs. Ferguson, RDA's move to Welterweight, and Gegard Mousasi's frustrations about booking a fight.

Some of the highlights from Episode 62 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Tyron on Round 4 vs. Wonderboy at UFC 205


Tyron on why he didn't take Wonderboy down in the first fight


Tyron on his reaction to the decision being re-read in the first fight vs. Wonderboy


Tyron, any message for Wonderboy?


Wonderboy, care to respond to Tyron?


Wonderboy on escaping Tyron's guillotine at UFC 205


Wonderboy wasn't at his best in the first fight vs. Woodley

