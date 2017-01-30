UFC Statement on Justin Ledet

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Justin Ledet of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on January 12, 2017.
USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.
Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.
