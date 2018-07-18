Karate Combat hits UFC FIGHT PASS





FIGHT PASS confirmed it will live-stream events from the exciting new Karate Combat promotion, beginning with next Saturday’s event which takes place in Athens, Greece.



Karate Combat features elite level karateka competing in a specially designed slope-sided fighting pit, using full contact (aka full-force) rules. That ruleset, combined with the promotion’s fondness for exotic locations (the July 28 event takes place in the ancient Zappeion Courtyard, the site of the first modern Olympic Games back in 1896) results is a unique and wildly entertaining combat sports event.



“This is a brand new sport within traditional karate,” Rutten began. “This isn’t the points-system you may have seen before – this is full-contact competition with full-force combinations, spinning back-fists, flying kicks, sidekicks and amazing action.



“The karate athletes have been waiting for this – the chance to show the world what elite karateka (karate experts) can really do. Some of the competitors told me they were frustrated fighting in the points-style, and are so excited to let it all hang out under these new Karate Combat rules. This is their platform to fight under karate rules, in a beautiful setting, and using full-contact rules.

“While hardcore MMA fans will be familiar with many of the techniques – and maybe even know some of the Japanese names for the strikes – there are also some major differences to what you see in MMA, kickboxing or Thai boxing. There are no uppercuts – every strike is at range, which makes for great knockdowns and knockouts. Leg kicks are allowed, but not above the knee. And you see a lot more spinning back-fists, jumping kicks and spinning kicks. Ground and pound is allowed, but the referee will halt the action after five seconds and restart the fight on the feet.”



Throws and single-leg takedowns also feature heavily. Clinching and striking is allowed, but any clinching without immediate action (striking or throwing/sweeping) is considered stalling and a foul.





The full Karate Combat ruleset can be found here:



