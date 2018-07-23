Cormier inspires Cejudo ahead of his UFC 227 rematch

“Demetrious Johnson is just a human being like me. And he’s always been a human being just like me. Bleeds just like me.”
Those are the words of Henry Cejudo, just weeks before he confronts the man considered by many to be the best fighter to ever compete inside the Octagon.
Cejudo succumbed to Johnson once already, and he’s been rebuilding himself and preparing for this moment ever since. Further, he found inspiration in longtime friend Daniel Cormier’s performance at UFC 226.
“I’m here just to rewrite history, that’s all. I’ve been here before, time and time again. So, I wanna thank Daniel for the motivation. I’ve known him since 2004. And I’m like, I’ve seen that man struggle, I’ve seen him get pinned. We’ve been Olympic teammates, world teammates, Pan American teammates, I’ve seen this guy lose and just for him at the age of 39, practically 40, [it's amazing] that he’s able to do that.”
Surrounded by souvenirs in the comfort of his home, Cejudo spoke candidly in an interview for “The Weight Cut” show (hosted by Deseree Flores) on why Daniel Cormier gave him that extra inspiration when he defeated Stipe Miocic to become the UFC Heavyweight champion. He reflects also on his previous fight with the current champion Johnson, his life traveling the world competing, the years he still has in front of him as a fighter, and the details of his fight camp diet.
