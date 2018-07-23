Cormier inspires Cejudo ahead of his UFC 227 rematch

Demetrious Johnson is just a human being like me. And he’s always been a human being just like me. Bleeds just like me.”

Those are the words of Henry Cejudo , just weeks before he confronts the man considered by many to be the best fighter to ever compete inside the Octagon.

Cejudo succumbed to Johnson once already, and he’s been rebuilding himself and preparing for this moment ever since. Further, he found inspiration in longtime friend Daniel Cormier ’s performance at UFC 226.

“I’m here just to rewrite history, that’s all. I’ve been here before, time and time again. So, I wanna thank Daniel for the motivation. I’ve known him since 2004. And I’m like, I’ve seen that man struggle, I’ve seen him get pinned. We’ve been Olympic teammates, world teammates, Pan American teammates, I’ve seen this guy lose and just for him at the age of 39, practically 40, [it's amazing] that he’s able to do that.”