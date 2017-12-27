Home
UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm - Official Weigh-in Results

UFC Staff Report December 29, 2017
Article
UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm, which features the women's featherweight title bout between champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm is live on Pay Per View Saturday, Dec. 30 at 10pm/7pm ETPT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Four prelim bouts will air live and free on FS1 starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT. One prelim bout will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7:30pm/4:30pm ETPT.

Main Event: UFC Women's Featherweight Title Bout

Cris Cyborg (145) vs Holly Holm (144)
Pay Per View Main Card 10pm/7pm ETPT

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155.5) vs. Edson Barboza (155)
Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Marc Diakiese (155.5)
Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Carla Esparza (115.5)
Carlos Condit (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (170.5)

FS1 Prelims - 8pm/5pm ETPT

Khalil Rountree (205) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (203.5)
Myles Jury (146) vs. Rick Glenn (145.5)
Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Omari Akhmedov (185.5)
Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims 7:30/4:30 ETPT

Tim Elliott (135) vs. Mark De La Rosa (135.5)

Saturday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
