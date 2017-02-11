UFC 208 reaction: What to make of Anderson Silva's win

Anderson Silva returned to the win column at UFC 208, winning a controversial unanimous decision against Derek Brunson.
UFC.com’s Matt Parrino and NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian break down what happened in the fight and debate the decision. Also, the two talk about Jacare Souza’s big win and what a big night it was for Brazilian fighters.
