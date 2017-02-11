Home
UFC 208 reaction: What to make of Anderson Silva's win

UFC Staff Report February 13, 2017
Article
Anderson Silva returned to the win column at UFC 208, winning a controversial unanimous decision against Derek Brunson.

UFC.com’s Matt Parrino and NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian break down what happened in the fight and debate the decision. Also, the two talk about Jacare Souza’s big win and what a big night it was for Brazilian fighters.

More from UFC 208: Full results | de Randamie makes history by defeating Holm | Silva, Jacare, Teixeira get main card wins | Fighters go distance for prelim wins
Watch Octagon interviews: Germaine de Randamie, Anderson Silva, Ryan LaFlare
Backstage interviews: Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Glover Teixeira
Order the UFC 208 digital replay now!

Watch Past Fights

Watch the highlights from the UFC 208 post-fight press conference, featuring the legendary Anderson Silva.
Feb 11, 2017
Analyst Robin Black sits down with Travis Browne to discuss his upcoming main event fight against Derrick Lewis at Fight Night Halifax. Know Your Enemy is presented by Halo Wars 2.
Feb 12, 2017
UFC 208 event inside Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photos by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Feb 11, 2017
Dana White recaps UFC 208 in Brooklyn, which featured a victorious Anderson Silva and Germaine de Randamie becoming the first ever UFC women's featherweight champion.
Feb 11, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016