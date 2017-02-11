UFC 208 reaction: Did the judges get de Randamie-Holm right?

Germaine de Randamie did just enough in the eyes of the judges to beat Holly Holm and capture the inaugural championship in the brand-new UFC women’s featherweight division.
UFC.com’s Matt Parrino and NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian break down what happened in the five-round main event. The two discuss de Randamie’s performance, what’s next for Holm, the looming Cris Cyborg and more.
