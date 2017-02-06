Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie - live results and news

Results and commentary by Matt Parrino February 11, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Who were the winners at UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2016.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
The five-round women’s featherweight title fight is coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Rick Glenn vs. Phillipe Nover

Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro

Ryan LaFlare returned after 14 months away from the Octagon dealing with a host of injuries and took out Roan Carneiro in dominant fashion in his home state of New York. LaFlare landed a takedown in the fight and controlled most of the fight with his slick striking against the elite floor technician Carneiro. LaFlare scored a knockdown in the second round, his most dominant round of the fight, and out-struck Carneiro 29-2 in the frame. The three judges scored the unanimous decision win for LaFlare, 30-26, 30-27, 29-28.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, February 19
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Halifax, Canada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Germaine de Randamie embraces the inclement weather with a snowball fight. Anderson Silva pranks a UFC staffer and shines at open workouts. Derek Brunson and Holly Holm also engage with fans at the special event, held inside a famed boxing gym.
Germaine de Randamie embraces the inclement weather with a snowball fight. Anderson Silva pranks a UFC staffer and shines at open workouts. Derek Brunson and Holly Holm also engage with fans at the special event, held inside a famed boxing gym.
Feb 11, 2017
Watch the recap from the UFC 208 weigh-ins, including the staredowns between Holly Holm-Germaine de Randamie and Anderson Silva-Derek Brunson. Also here from all four fighters one final time before fight night.
Watch the recap from the UFC 208 weigh-ins, including the staredowns between Holly Holm-Germaine de Randamie and Anderson Silva-Derek Brunson. Also here from all four fighters one final time before fight night.
Feb 11, 2017
The electric analyst Robin Black has returned! Black breaks down the UFC 208 main event, which features the UFC women's featherweight title between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
The electric analyst Robin Black has returned! Black breaks down the UFC 208 main event, which features the UFC women's featherweight title between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Feb 10, 2017
Anderson Silva looks to add to his legacy this Saturday when he takes on Derek Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208.
Anderson Silva looks to add to his legacy this Saturday when he takes on Derek Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208.
Feb 11, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016