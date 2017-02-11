Home
UFC 208 bonuses: Who got extra $$$?

By UFC Staff Report February 12, 2017
Fight Of The Night: Dustin Poirier vs Jim Miller

Performance Bonuses: Jacare Souza
• All four fighters earn $50k for their efforts tonight

