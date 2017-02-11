UFC 208 bonuses: Who got extra $$$?

https://www.ufcrewards.com/sso/login
http://www.ufc.com/blank
https://www.ufcrewards.com/sso/redirect
https://my.ufc.com/account/loyalty
http://www.ufc.com
UFC BARS
FIGHT CLUB
UFC GYM
FEDERATIONS
United States
United States
United States (Español)
United Kingdom
Brazil
Latin America
Japan
France
Australia
Germany
Canada
Italy
New Zealand
Canada (French)
Sweden
Korea
China
Go
Select Country
United States of America
Canada
Afghanistan
Åland Islands
Albania
Algeria
American Samoa
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, Democratic Republic
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatia (Hrvatska)
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor (Timor-Leste)
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guam
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard and McDonald Islands
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
North Korea
South Kores
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
Northern Mariana Islands
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Palestinian Territories
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Réunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
South Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
US Minor Outlying Islands
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vatican City State
Venezuela
Vietnam
Virgin Islands (British)
Virgin Islands (US)
Wallis and Futuna Islands
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zaire
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Yes, I would like to receive UFC Newsletter
Invalid e-mail address. Please enter a valid e-mail address.
MORE
OCTAGON GIRLS
PHOTOS
RSS FEED
IN THE COMMUNITY
20th Anniversary
Anti-Doping Policy
Topps UFC Knockout
SCHEDULE
Lewis
vs
Browne
UFC Fight Night
Lewis vs Browne
Sun, Feb 19
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Buy Tickets
Order Now
Fight Card
UPCOMING EVENTS
PAST EVENTS
TV SCHEDULE
Results
UFC 208 Holm vs de Randamie Live on Pay-Per-View
Upcoming Events
UFC Fight Night Lewis vs Browne Live on FS1
UFC 209 Woodley vs Thompson 2 Live on Pay-Per-View
UFC Fight Night Belfort vs Gastelum Live on FS1
UFC Fight Night Manuwa vs Anderson Live on UFC FIGHT PASS
UFC 210 Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Live on Pay-Per-View
UFC Fight Night TBA vs TBD Live on FOX
TICKETS
FIGHTERS
Featured Fighter
Germaine
de Randamie
145lbs. - 7-3-0
More
HALL OF FAME
RANKINGS
Weight Classes
Flyweight
Bantamweight
Featherweight
Lightweight
Welterweight
Middleweight
Light Heavyweight
Heavyweight
Women's Strawweight
Women's Bantamweight
Women's Featherweight
Notable Fighters
Anderson Silva
Ronaldo Souza
Travis Browne
Derrick Lewis
NEWS
LATEST NEWS
DANA DOWNLOAD
OUTSIDE THE OCTAGON
BY THE NUMBERS
VIDEO
LATEST VIDEOS
FIGHT PASS
PODCASTS
UFC on YOUTUBE
Featured Videos
UFC 208: Anderson Silva Octagon Interview
Feb 11, 2017
UFC 208: Germaine de Randamie Octagon Interview
Feb 11, 2017
3:54
UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 - Motivated
Feb 11, 2017
0:30
TUF
TUF BRAZIL
SHOP TUF
PAST SEASONS
UFC.TV
PAY-PER-VIEW
UFC FIGHT PASS
UFC EVENT REPLAYS
DEVICES
FIGHT PASS
-- Join Now
-- Live Events
-- Fight Library®
-- Collections
-- Originals
-- TV Shows
Fight Pass Schedule
LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Wed. Feb. 15
Alaska FIGHTING Championship
11:00PM
ET
Thu. Feb. 16
Combate Americas
9:30PM
ET
Sat. Feb. 18
Cage Warriors 80
4:00PM
ET
Sun. Feb. 19
Exclusive FIGHT PASS Prelims
6:30PM
ET
Thu. Feb. 23
EFN
12:00PM
ET
Fri. Feb. 24
GLORY 38
8:30PM
ET
FIGHT LIBRARIES
UFC
WEC
EliteXC
IMMAF
Invicta FC
PRIDE
Strikeforce
World Fighting Alliance
IVC
Shooto Brazil
XFO
Affliction
Pancrase
Titan FC
EFN
Tech-KREP FC
TKO
EBI
Cage Warriors
Cage Rage
Victory FC
GLORY
KOTC
BRACE
Combate America
Shooto Japan
Extreme Challenge
AFC
SuperBrawl
HOOKnSHOOT
MFC
START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Already Subscribed?
Sign in now
FANTASY
UFC PICK'EM
SHOP
UFC STORE
MEN
WOMEN
YOUTH
T-SHIRTS
HOODIES
TRAINING
HATS
ACCESSORIES
MEMORABILIA
Women's UFC Reebok Black/Gold Jersey
64.99 $
Ronda Rousey Ultimate Fighting Championship Autographed Fight Model Glove
179.99 $
Home
News
Article
Tweet
Share
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!
No, Thank You
Would you like to subscribe to the UFC Newsletter?
Email:
Invalid e-mail address. Please enter a valid e-mail address.
UFC 208 bonuses: Who got extra $$$?
By UFC Staff Report
February 12, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Fight Of The Night:
Dustin Poirier
vs
Jim Miller
Performance Bonuses: Jacare Souza
• All four fighters earn $50k for their efforts tonight
Watch Past Fights
Dustin Poirier
Jim Miller
Ronaldo Souza
Comments
Related Topics
Dustin Poirier
UFC 208
bonus
Jacare Souza
jim miller
Related News
UFC Fight Night Lewis vs Browne
Live on FS1
Sunday, February 19
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Halifax, Canada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch
Media
Recent
Popular
Germaine de Randamie talks in the Octagon after becoming the UFC's first women's featherweight champion.(Photo by Anthony Geathers)
Feb 11, 2017
Watch Anderson Silva backstage after he defeated Derek Brunson in their middleweight bout at UFC 208. (Photo by Anthony Geathers)
Feb 11, 2017
Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson rematch for the title at UFC 209. Woodley and Thompson fought to a draw when they met at UFC 205 for the belt.
Feb 11, 2017
Anderson Silva reflects on his career and fighting in New York in his Octagon interview after defeating Derek Brunson at UFC 208. (Photo by Anthony Geathers)
Feb 11, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016
Home
News
Article
Country / Region:
United States
United States
United States (Español)
United Kingdom
Brazil
Latin America
Japan
France
Australia
Germany
Canada
Italy
New Zealand
Canada (French)
Sweden
Korea
China
Schedule
Buy Tickets
How to Watch
Full Schedule
Past Events
Fighters
All Fighters
Fighter News
Hall of Fame
Media
Browse Video
Browse Photos
Discover UFC
Shop UFC
Fight Club
UFC Gyms
UFC FIGHT WEEK
More
The Octagon Girls
EA Sports UFC Mobile
UFC iPhone App
RSS
Dana White's Video Blog
Dana White's Twitter
The Ultimate Fighter
Press Room
Rules & Regulations
Glossary
Search UFC
UFC Fight Night Lewis vs Browne
Live on FS1
Sun, Feb 19
9PM/6PM ETPT
Buy Tickets
About
Advertise With Us
Careers
Support
Contact Us
FAQ
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Get More UFC
UFC Newsletter
Select Country
United States of America
Canada
Afghanistan
Åland Islands
Albania
Algeria
American Samoa
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, Democratic Republic
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatia (Hrvatska)
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor (Timor-Leste)
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guam
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard and McDonald Islands
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
North Korea
South Kores
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
Northern Mariana Islands
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Palestinian Territories
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Réunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
South Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
US Minor Outlying Islands
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vatican City State
Venezuela
Vietnam
Virgin Islands (British)
Virgin Islands (US)
Wallis and Futuna Islands
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zaire
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Yes, I would like to receive UFC Newsletter
Invalid e-mail address. Please enter a valid e-mail address.
The official website of the Ultimate Fighting Championship®. Copyright © 2001-2015 Zuffa, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Comments