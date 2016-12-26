Under-the-radar fights to watch at UFC 207

Dominick Cruz enjoys sushi feast before going shopping. Cody Garbrandt spends his holiday at a meal hosted by Urijah Faber. Amanda Nunes celebrates with laughter and laundry. Ronda Rousey arrives at hotel to begin her first fight week in over a year.
Dec 27, 2016
Friday night's UFC 207 has so many big names, that a few fights are flying under-the-radar but well worth your time. Lisa Foiles breaks down which fights you can't miss, including Magny vs Hendricks, Borg vs Smolka and Kim vs Saffiedine
Dec 27, 2016
Watch the UFC 207 official weigh-in on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Dec 29, 2016
UFC and international recording artist G-EAZY unleash new UFC 207 promo clip: “Vengeance on My Mind.” Featuring G-Eazy and Canadian recording artist Dana along with footage of UFC 207 headliners Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, who fight Friday, Dec. 30th.
Dec 27, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
