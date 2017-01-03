Woodley-Wonderboy 2 set for UFC 209 main event

Following their instant classic last November, which resulted in a five-round draw, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and No. 1 contender Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson will meet again on Mar. 4 to settle the score in the main event of UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on sale on Jan. 20.
In their first meeting at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, Woodley and Thompson engaged in a memorable Fight of the Night battle that left fans at Madison Square Garden on their feet and three judges unable to come up with a winner.
Immediately, the call went up for a rematch, with former kickboxing star Thompson eager to get another shot at Woodley, who won the 170-pound title last July with a first round knockout of Robbie Lawler. This March, Thompson gets his wish as he puts his eight-fight unbeaten streak on the line against a champion hungry to close this chapter of his career in victorious fashion.
Woodley made Thompson sweat a bit, as the two exchanged Twitter jabs over the weekend. But the rematch is now official.
@TWooodley Not an entitled bone in my body. A contract 2 fight you was given to me w/o asking. I signed it. You didn't. I'll see you #ufc209— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 9, 2017
