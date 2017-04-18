RANKINGS: Whittaker vaults up middleweight list

Robert Whittaker shook up the top of the middleweight division in the rankings with his upset TKO finish against Jacare Souza at Fight Night Kansas City.
“The Reaper” moved up to No. 3 at 185 pounds, passing Gegard Mousasi (No. 4), Souza (who fell two spots to No. 5), and Chris Weidman (No. 6).
A whole new world seems to have opened for Whittaker after the monumental win as he catapulted his name into the pool of title contenders. But nothing changes for him – win or lose.
“I’m going to go home and rest. I have my kids to see and my wife to love,” Whittaker said. “Back to work – nothing changes. Back to the work and back to my coaches to prepare for the next one.”
Demetrious Johnson remained at the No. 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings after his dominant win over Wilson Reis in the main event. The Brazilian fell a spot to No. 4 at 115 pounds and Tim Elliott, who took the champ five rounds last time out, moved up two spots to No. 7 after his win over No. 12 Louis Smolka.
In the featherweight division, Renato Moicano makes his debut at No. 11 after victory over Jeremy Stephens, who fell three spots down to No. 8. Lightweight Rashid Magomedov made his debut in the rankings also at No. 15 on the heels of his win over Bobby Green.
Alexander Volkov moves up one slot to No. 10 after taking out UFC veteran Roy Nelson at heavyweight.
Women’s bantamweight Ketlen Vieira makes her debut in the rankings at No. 14 and dropped Ashlee Evans-Smith down two spots to No. 15.
Comments