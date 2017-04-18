Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

RANKINGS: Whittaker vaults up middleweight list

By Matt Parrino April 20, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)


Robert Whittaker shook up the top of the middleweight division in the rankings with his upset TKO finish against Jacare Souza at Fight Night Kansas City.

“The Reaper” moved up to No. 3 at 185 pounds, passing Gegard Mousasi (No. 4), Souza (who fell two spots to No. 5), and Chris Weidman (No. 6).

A whole new world seems to have opened for Whittaker after the monumental win as he catapulted his name into the pool of title contenders. But nothing changes for him – win or lose.

“I’m going to go home and rest. I have my kids to see and my wife to love,” Whittaker said. “Back to work – nothing changes. Back to the work and back to my coaches to prepare for the next one.”

Demetrious Johnson remained at the No. 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings after his dominant win over Wilson Reis in the main event. The Brazilian fell a spot to No. 4 at 115 pounds and Tim Elliott, who took the champ five rounds last time out, moved up two spots to No. 7 after his win over No. 12 Louis Smolka.

In the featherweight division, Renato Moicano makes his debut at No. 11 after victory over Jeremy Stephens, who fell three spots down to No. 8. Lightweight Rashid Magomedov made his debut in the rankings also at No. 15 on the heels of his win over Bobby Green.

Alexander Volkov moves up one slot to No. 10 after taking out UFC veteran Roy Nelson at heavyweight.

Women’s bantamweight Ketlen Vieira makes her debut in the rankings at No. 14 and dropped Ashlee Evans-Smith down two spots to No. 15.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 22
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Nashville, TN
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Al Iaquinta returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 when he takes on Diego Sanchez at Fight Night Nashville on Saturday.
Al Iaquinta returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 when he takes on Diego Sanchez at Fight Night Nashville on Saturday.
Apr 20, 2017
UFC minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the premiere episode of Wednesday's The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.
UFC minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the premiere episode of Wednesday's The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.
Apr 19, 2017
UFC veteran Diego Sanchez seems to found the nickname that truly defines him in "Lionheart" after using "The Nightmare" and "The Dream" at various points of his career. He'll face Al Iaquinta at Fight Night Nashville.
UFC veteran Diego Sanchez seems to found the nickname that truly defines him in "Lionheart" after using "The Nightmare" and "The Dream" at various points of his career. He'll face Al Iaquinta at Fight Night Nashville.
Apr 19, 2017
Cub Swanson lost his father to cancer early in his life and went down the wrong path as he entered his teen years. When he found fighting everything changed. Swanson takes on Artem Lobov in the main event of Fight Night Nashville.
Cub Swanson lost his father to cancer early in his life and went down the wrong path as he entered his teen years. When he found fighting everything changed. Swanson takes on Artem Lobov in the main event of Fight Night Nashville.
Apr 19, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016