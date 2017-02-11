Home
Rankings: Holm, Brunson fall after UFC 208

By Matt Parrino February 14, 2017
Holly Holm was at the top of the world in 2015. After two wins to start her UFC career, “The Preacher’s Daughter” ended the year with one of the most iconic wins in mixed martial arts history:

Holm knocked out the legendary Ronda Rousey.

But since that epic victory, Holm has dropped her last three and failed in her bid to capture a second world title at UFC 208 when she dropped a unanimous decision to Germaine de Randamie in the five-round main event.

With no featherweight division rankings assembled yet, Holm remained ranked in the bantamweight division and fell two spots down to No. 4. De Randamie remained at No. 10 at 135 pounds despite winning the title.

In other notable movement, Derek Brunson fell a spot down to No. 9 at middleweight after losing to Anderson Silva over the weekend. “The Spider” remained at No. 7 and now sits a spot above the new No. 8-ranked middleweight Vitor Belfort.

New York’s Ryan LaFlare picked up a notable win at UFC 208, beating Roan Carneiro on the UFC FIGHT PASS prelims. LaFlare made his debut in the 170-pound rankings at No. 15.

Recent
No. 8-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis uses his brawling style to take guys out with one punch in a division where power is everything. He takes on seasoned veteran Travis Browne at UFC Halifax and needs a big win to continue to move up the rankings.
Feb 14, 2017
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the changes in this week's UFC rankings. Anderson Silva won at UFC 208 and the hosts discuss his performance and what's next. Plus, Holly Holm drops at 135 and Cris Cyborg looms for Germaine de Randamie.
Feb 14, 2017
Watch Hector Lombard's first career UFC victory when he KO'd Rousimar Palhares in Dec. 2012. Lombard faces Johny Hendricks in the co-main event at Fight Night Halifax.
Feb 14, 2017
Travis Browne earned his third consecutive KO when he defeated Josh Barnett at UFC 168. Watch Browne take on Derrick Lewis in the main event of Fight Night Halifax on Feb. 19.
Feb 14, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016