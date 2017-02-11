Rankings: Holm, Brunson fall after UFC 208

Holly Holm was at the top of the world in 2015. After two wins to start her UFC career, “The Preacher’s Daughter” ended the year with one of the most iconic wins in mixed martial arts history:
Holm knocked out the legendary Ronda Rousey.
But since that epic victory, Holm has dropped her last three and failed in her bid to capture a second world title at UFC 208 when she dropped a unanimous decision to Germaine de Randamie in the five-round main event.
With no featherweight division rankings assembled yet, Holm remained ranked in the bantamweight division and fell two spots down to No. 4. De Randamie remained at No. 10 at 135 pounds despite winning the title.
In other notable movement, Derek Brunson fell a spot down to No. 9 at middleweight after losing to Anderson Silva over the weekend. “The Spider” remained at No. 7 and now sits a spot above the new No. 8-ranked middleweight Vitor Belfort.
New York’s Ryan LaFlare picked up a notable win at UFC 208, beating Roan Carneiro on the UFC FIGHT PASS prelims. LaFlare made his debut in the 170-pound rankings at No. 15.
