Get to know Paige VanZant's full workout

What does it take to train like a top mixed martial arts athlete? For UFC fighter Paige VanZant, a regular daily session with Team Alpha Male cohorts at her gym in Sacramento, CA, lasts at least two hours. Each workout is a mix of dynamic warmups, plyometrics, several rounds of shadowboxing and kickboxing, and technique work, strength moves, and stretching.
UFC FIGHTER PAIGE VANZANT'S WORKOUT
By Alyssa Shaffer
