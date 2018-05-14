Check out the highlights of the official post-fight conference from UFC 224 featuring Amanda Nunes, Kelvin Gastelum and more.
May 12, 2018
After defending her batamweight title at UFC 224, we caught up with Amanda Nunes backstage to talk about her title defense, Raquel Pennington and her thoughts on Cris Cyborg.
May 12, 2018
Amanda Nunes added to her legacy with a successful title defense over Raquel Pennington in the UFC 224 main event on Pay Per View. Watch Nunes' Octagon interview where she discusses the performance.
May 12, 2018
After defeating Jacare Souze at UFC 224, we caught up with Kelvin Gastelum backstage to discuss his victory and his desire for a shot at the middleweight title.
May 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
