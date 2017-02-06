Waterson previews Holm vs. de Randamie at UFC 208

In NYC this week for her own media day, @karatehottiemma took time out to break down #UFC208 main event between @HollyHolm & @IronLadyMMA. pic.twitter.com/CAathZQD7R— UFC News (@UFCNews) February 9, 2017
Michelle Waterson returned late last year after almost 18 months away from the game, rehabbing a string of nagging injuries before taking out fellow rising star Paige VanZant.
“The Karate Hottie” is in New York City this week and had her own private media day at the UFC Gym in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Waterson took some time to preview the women’s featherweight title main event at UFC 208 between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Waterson trains in Albuquerque, New Mexico with Holm and admitted her bias, but she previewed the fight and spoke about what’s next for her in 2017.
“The Karate Hottie” is in New York City this week and had her own private media day at the UFC Gym in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Waterson took some time to preview the women’s featherweight title main event at UFC 208 between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Waterson trains in Albuquerque, New Mexico with Holm and admitted her bias, but she previewed the fight and spoke about what’s next for her in 2017.
Comments