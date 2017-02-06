Home
Willis out of UFC 208 fight with Tybura

By Matt Parrino February 10, 2017
Justin Willis was deemed medically unfit to fight on short notice at UFC 208, therefore his scheduled bout with Marcin Tybura has been removed from the card.

Tybura weighed in at 245.4 and will receive his show money.

The welterweight showdown between Rick Glenn and Brooklyn’s own Phillipe Nover will now be the featured bout on the UFC FIGHT PASS prelims.

UFC 208 is headlined by the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

