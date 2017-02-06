Willis out of UFC 208 fight with Tybura

Justin Willis was deemed medically unfit to fight on short notice at UFC 208, therefore his scheduled bout with Marcin Tybura has been removed from the card.
Tybura weighed in at 245.4 and will receive his show money.
The welterweight showdown between Rick Glenn and Brooklyn’s own Phillipe Nover will now be the featured bout on the UFC FIGHT PASS prelims.
UFC 208 is headlined by the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Tybura weighed in at 245.4 and will receive his show money.
The welterweight showdown between Rick Glenn and Brooklyn’s own Phillipe Nover will now be the featured bout on the UFC FIGHT PASS prelims.
UFC 208 is headlined by the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Comments