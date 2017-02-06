Home
Watch Holly Holm on 'Live with Kelly' today

February 08, 2017
Tune in to 'Live with Kelly' on Wednesday, February 8 as former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm discusses her upcoming fight against Germaine de Randamie for the women's bantamweight title at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY. Check your local listings for airing times and more information.

During a four-fight win streak earlier in Tim Boetsch's career, "The Barbarian" defeated Nick Ring by decision at UFC 135. Don't miss Boetsch take on Jacare Souza at UFC 208.
Feb 8, 2017
Jacare Souza sharpens his skills with the goal of earning a title shot, then travels to America with Anderson Silva. Holly Holm enjoys coffee with her mom, while opponent Germaine de Randamie takes in some girls' soccer before leaving for New York.
Feb 7, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for at UFC 208 on Feb. 11.
Feb 7, 2017
Watch Randy Brown's first UFC knockout when he defeated Brian Camozzi at Fight Night Albany.
Feb 7, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016