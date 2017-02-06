Watch Holly Holm on 'Live with Kelly' today

Tune in to 'Live with Kelly' on Wednesday, February 8 as former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm discusses her upcoming fight against Germaine de Randamie for the women's bantamweight title at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY. Check your local listings for airing times and more information.
More on UFC 208: Holly Holm on brink of history | de Randamie, Holm look for career-defining wins | Fighters on the rise this weekend | Spider, Jacare help each other ahead of Brooklyn | Watch: Fight makers talk UFC 208 big fights | Top 8 finishes by UFC 208 stars | UFC 208 Countdown: Holm vs de Randamie, Silva vs Brunson, Souza vs Boetsch | Don’t miss out! Be there, get your tickets | Order the PPV
More on UFC 208: Holly Holm on brink of history | de Randamie, Holm look for career-defining wins | Fighters on the rise this weekend | Spider, Jacare help each other ahead of Brooklyn | Watch: Fight makers talk UFC 208 big fights | Top 8 finishes by UFC 208 stars | UFC 208 Countdown: Holm vs de Randamie, Silva vs Brunson, Souza vs Boetsch | Don’t miss out! Be there, get your tickets | Order the PPV
Comments