Miocic-Dos Santos 2 set to headline UFC 211

By Thomas Gerbasi February 07, 2017
In 2014, Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos engaged in an epic five-round battle that saw "Cigano" emerge with a razor-close victory that Miocic has wanted to avenge ever since. On Saturday, May 13, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Miocic gets his chance, and in the UFC 211 main event, he will face Dos Santos as a world heavyweight champion defending his title for the second time against the Brazilian bomber looking to regain the crown he has been chasing since 2012.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more UFC 211 fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.

Fresh from an epic 2016 campaign in which he knocked out former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in less than a minute, won the world title by stopping Fabricio Werdum, and then successfully defended that title by halting Alistair Overeem at home in Cleveland, Stipe Miocic has a tough act to follow in 2017, but if anyone can pull it off, it's the popular champion who has won seven of his last eight bouts, with the only defeat coming to the man he will face on May 13.

The fighting pride of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, Junior Dos Santos knows what it's like to be at the top of the heavyweight division, having won the UFC title with a 64-second knockout of Cain Velasquez in 2011. In 2012, JDS would lose the belt in his rematch with Velasquez, but he has spent every hour in the gym since preparing to wear gold once more. Winner of two of his last three bouts, Dos Santos most recently won an impressive five-round decision over Ben Rothwell, and this spring he gets his chance to repeat his win over Miocic and take the title back to Brazil.

