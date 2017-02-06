At last! de Randamie gets dream Holm matchup



“Trust me, it will solidify my career, absolutely, especially because in the past a lot of people doubted that I could ever do MMA,” she said. “They always told me, ‘Stick to kickboxing, stick to what you’re good at.’ And it motivated me a lot.”



Yet despite the fact that this is a mixed martial arts fight and that both de Randamie and Holm know how to handle themselves on the mat, there’s been no secret that when the Octagon door closes, UFC fans want to see one of the world’s most decorated kickboxers stand and trade with one of the world’s most decorated boxers.



“The good thing is, the fights always start on the feet, so at least we’re going to show something,” de Randamie laughs. “I think after this fight, a lot of fans are going to look differently at me, like, ‘Oh wow.’ Holly is a tremendous athlete and I have accomplished a little bit in my style of fighting, so I believe, without any doubt, that this is gonna be one helluva fight. Anything can happen in this fight. When you have two standup fighters wanting to punch each other in the face – with friendly fire (Laughs) – with four-ounce gloves, there’s nothing greater than that. I think it’s going to be an amazing fight.”



And a historic one for the record books, as nobody can ever take away that title as the first women’s 145-pound champion from the winner. But win or lose, de Randamie expects to still be smiling on Sunday morning. I read back a quote she gave me before her fight with Pacheco.



“I always said I will write my own history, and I’m planning on writing a nice book for myself. There are a lot more chapters to go.”



So is this book about to get really good?



“This is gonna be a great chapter, definitely,” she laughs. “I feel great and, like I always said, it’s not about the outcome. There are a few things you cannot control and one of them is the outcome of a fight. But what you can control is the whole process up to that moment. For me, it’s just all about enjoying this amazing journey. I get to meet so many amazing people that have the same love as I do for the same sport and I get to share something with people. So it’s gonna be one helluva book, I can tell you that. It’s gonna be a bestseller.”