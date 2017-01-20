Fight Night Denver: Live results and news





Jason Gonzalez defeated JC Cottrell



Jason Gonzalez rocked JC Cottrell with a beautiful upper cut in the first round, forcing Cottrell to shoot for a takedown. “Superstar” landed the takedown and looked good on top, until Gonzalez stood up after a scramble. Cottrell shot a lazy takedown and Gonzalez defended and cinched in a D’Arce choke. Cottrell was forced to tap at 3:54 of the first round. Cottrell is now 0-2 in the UFC and Gonzalez picks up his first UFC win.



Alexandre Pantoja took out Eric Shelton by split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28. Pantoja outlanded Shelton in the fight, 82-52 and was aggressive on the mat. Shelton landed three takedowns to just two for Pantoja, but the Brazilian attacked with three submission attempts.: “It feels freaking amazing to get my first UFC win. My first fight, I lost it and it broke down a lot mentally and emotionally, but I didn’t give up. I came back and got this one. This means a lot to me. I knew I was a little in trouble a couple times, but he didn’t feel like he was too strong for me. I knew that as soon as I got up he was going to shoot again, so I planted that in my head and set it up perfectly.“The difference in a second fight with Drew Dober will be a lot. Mentally, I’m going to make sure I focus only on him. Sit down, do my homework than I did. I know there will be a big difference. I’m a lot better fighter than what I showed when he knocked me out. I’d love to take that fight.”