Fight Night Denver: Live results and news

Fight results by Matt Parrino January 28, 2017
Who were the winners at Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Fight Night Denver main card

Action starts 8pm ET on FOX


Main event: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Co-main: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Fight Night Denver FS1 prelims

Action starts 5pm ET


Nate Marquardt vs. Sam Alvey

Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bobby Nash vs. Li Jingliang

Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson

Eric Spicely vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Jeremy Kimball

Fight Night Denver FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don't have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here

 

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil (bottom) attempts to submit Eric Shelton in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Alexandre Pantoja defeated Eric Shelton

Alexandre Pantoja took out Eric Shelton by split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28. Pantoja outlanded Shelton in the fight, 82-52 and was aggressive on the mat. Shelton landed three takedowns to just two for Pantoja, but the Brazilian attacked with three submission attempts.


DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: (R-L) Jason Gonzalez attempts to submit J.C. Cottrell in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Jason Gonzalez defeated JC Cottrell

Jason Gonzalez rocked JC Cottrell with a beautiful upper cut in the first round, forcing Cottrell to shoot for a takedown. “Superstar” landed the takedown and looked good on top, until Gonzalez stood up after a scramble. Cottrell shot a lazy takedown and Gonzalez defended and cinched in a D’Arce choke. Cottrell was forced to tap at 3:54 of the first round. Cottrell is now 0-2 in the UFC and Gonzalez picks up his first UFC win.

They said it:
Jason Gonzalez : “It feels freaking amazing to get my first UFC win. My first fight, I lost it and it broke down a lot mentally and emotionally, but I didn’t give up. I came back and got this one. This means a lot to me. I knew I was a little in trouble a couple times, but he didn’t feel like he was too strong for me. I knew that as soon as I got up he was going to shoot again, so I planted that in my head and set it up perfectly.

“The difference in a second fight with Drew Dober will be a lot. Mentally, I’m going to make sure I focus only on him. Sit down, do my homework than I did. I know there will be a big difference. I’m a lot better fighter than what I showed when he knocked me out. I’d love to take that fight.”

Saturday, January 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
