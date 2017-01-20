Fight Night Denver: Live results and news

Who were the winners at Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Shevchenko vs. Pena | Cerrone vs. Masvidal | Arlovski vs. Ngannou | Caceres vs. Knight | Marquardt vs. Alvey | Assuncao vs. Sterling | Nash vs. Jingliang | da Silva vs. Johnson | Spicely vs. Di Chirico | Rogerio de Lima vs. Kimball | Pantoja vs. Shelton | Gonzalez vs. Cottrell
Fight Night Denver main card
Action starts 8pm ET on FOX
Fight Night Denver FS1 prelims
Action starts 5pm ET
Fight Night Denver FIGHT PASS prelims
Alexandre Pantoja defeated Eric Shelton
Alexandre Pantoja took out Eric Shelton by split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28. Pantoja outlanded Shelton in the fight, 82-52 and was aggressive on the mat. Shelton landed three takedowns to just two for Pantoja, but the Brazilian attacked with three submission attempts.
Jason Gonzalez defeated JC Cottrell
Jason Gonzalez rocked JC Cottrell with a beautiful upper cut in the first round, forcing Cottrell to shoot for a takedown. “Superstar” landed the takedown and looked good on top, until Gonzalez stood up after a scramble. Cottrell shot a lazy takedown and Gonzalez defended and cinched in a D’Arce choke. Cottrell was forced to tap at 3:54 of the first round. Cottrell is now 0-2 in the UFC and Gonzalez picks up his first UFC win.
Jason Gonzalez : “It feels freaking amazing to get my first UFC win. My first fight, I lost it and it broke down a lot mentally and emotionally, but I didn’t give up. I came back and got this one. This means a lot to me. I knew I was a little in trouble a couple times, but he didn’t feel like he was too strong for me. I knew that as soon as I got up he was going to shoot again, so I planted that in my head and set it up perfectly.
“The difference in a second fight with Drew Dober will be a lot. Mentally, I’m going to make sure I focus only on him. Sit down, do my homework than I did. I know there will be a big difference. I’m a lot better fighter than what I showed when he knocked me out. I’d love to take that fight.”
