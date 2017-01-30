Home
Fight Night Houston live results and news

Results by Matt Parrino February 04, 2017
Who were the winners at Fight Night Houston? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Fight Night Houston main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Dennis Bermudez vs Chan Sung Jung

Co-main: Alexa Grasso vs Felice Herrig

Abel Trujillo vs James Vick

Ovince Saint Preux vs Volkan Oezdemir

Anthony Hamilton vs Marcel Fortuna

Jessica Andrade vs Angela Hill

Fight Night Houston FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Adam Milstead vs Curtis Blaydes

Chas Skelly vs Chris Gruetzemacher

Ricardo Ramos vs Michinori Tanaka

Fight Night Houston FIGHT PASS prelims

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Niko Price punches Alex Morono in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Toyota Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Niko Price defeated Alex Morono

Niko Price was dropped twice in the first round, but the Florida product survived and stayed focused until he finished Alex Morono with a perfectly-placed right hook at 5:00 of the second round. The stoppage seemed to come after the horn but Morono was out cold and the referee can make the decision to stop the fight. The finishing blow was almost an upper cut that Price was able to get everything into.

They said it:
Niko Price : “I was really surprised by his movement. I couldn’t gauge my distance in the first round. Once I got him against the cage, I felt like I was able to correct that more but he was really good at staying on his toes and I really underestimated that. I went into a brawl mode because of it and I’m disappointed in myself for doing that. I did not even hear the bell. I just saw his positioning and knew that I had the knockout. I am happy I got the knockout but I don’t want to slip back into being a brawler so I plan on working on that more back in the gym. I took the fight on short notice so I had ten days to get ready but fighting is my job and I wasn’t going to turn it down. I am happy with the win but I definitely want to work on a few things. I don’t care who the next opponent is. I’m at the pinnacle of the sport [in the UFC] so now it’s just about getting better. I’m excited to get back to the gym and doing what I love!”

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Khalil Rountree Jr. knees Daniel Jolly in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Toyota Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Khalil Rountree Jr. defeated Daniel Jolly

Ultimate Fighter season 23 finalist Khalil Rountree started off Fight Night Houston with a explosive finish when he connected on a knee to the head of Daniel Jolly who was in on Roundtree trying to take down the Las Vegas native. Rountree won by KO at :52 of the very first round. It is no secret that opponents of Rountree are looking to get him to the ground and more importantly on his back. The powerful striker has lost his first two in the UFC and has struggled keeping the fight standing. But Rountree showed great takedown defense in the one-minute finish to pick up his first UFC win.

They said it:
Khalil Rountree : “That was all reflex. My corners and I understood coming in that he would try to take me down so that is something that I drilled over and over again in this camp so it was natural. I focused my camp on wrestling and spent a lot of time working with Tom Lawlor on wrestling, jiu-jitsu and just general grappling but saw the perfect opportunity to end the fight. I’m heading right back to the gym. I want to train more, learn more and improve my skills as a fighter. I want to make a statement that I am up there with the best fighters in this division and I know I need to put work in to get there. I’m also going to spend some time looking at the division. I don’t have an exact opponent in mind next but my coaches and I are going to sit down and determine who should be next.”
 

UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Amanda Nunes got to go behind the scenes with the Atlanta Falcons on the eve of Super Bowl LI. Check out what they saw.
Feb 4, 2017
Watch all the faceoffs from Friday's Fight Night Houston weigh-ins featuring the staredowns between Korean Zombie and Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso and Felcie Herrig and more.
Feb 3, 2017
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the Fight Night Houston strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 Saturday night.
Feb 3, 2017
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the Fight Night Houston co-main event between strawweights Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 Saturday night.
Feb 3, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016