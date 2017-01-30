Fight Night Houston live results and news





Who were the winners at Fight Night Houston? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Fight Night Houston main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET



Main event: Dennis Bermudez vs Chan Sung Jung



Co-main: Alexa Grasso vs Felice Herrig



Abel Trujillo vs James Vick



Ovince Saint Preux vs Volkan Oezdemir



Anthony Hamilton vs Marcel Fortuna



Jessica Andrade vs Angela Hill



Fight Night Houston FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET



Adam Milstead vs Curtis Blaydes



Chas Skelly vs Chris Gruetzemacher



Ricardo Ramos vs Michinori Tanaka



Ricardo Ramos vs Michinori Tanaka



Fight Night Houston FIGHT PASS prelims





Niko Price defeated Alex Morono



Niko Price was dropped twice in the first round, but the Florida product survived and stayed focused until he finished Alex Morono with a perfectly-placed right hook at 5:00 of the second round. The stoppage seemed to come after the horn but Morono was out cold and the referee can make the decision to stop the fight. The finishing blow was almost an upper cut that Price was able to get everything into.



They said it:

Niko Price: "I was really surprised by his movement. I couldn't gauge my distance in the first round. Once I got him against the cage, I felt like I was able to correct that more but he was really good at staying on his toes and I really underestimated that. I went into a brawl mode because of it and I'm disappointed in myself for doing that. I did not even hear the bell. I just saw his positioning and knew that I had the knockout. I am happy I got the knockout but I don't want to slip back into being a brawler so I plan on working on that more back in the gym. I took the fight on short notice so I had ten days to get ready but fighting is my job and I wasn't going to turn it down. I am happy with the win but I definitely want to work on a few things. I don't care who the next opponent is. I'm at the pinnacle of the sport [in the UFC] so now it's just about getting better. I'm excited to get back to the gym and doing what I love!"