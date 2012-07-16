Home
Fight Night Glasgow official weigh-in results

By UFC Staff Report July 15, 2017
Article
Check out the weigh in results for UFC Fight Night Glasgow, which is headlined by Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio, and airs live on FS1 from the Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Main Event – Five round bout

Gunnar Nelson (170) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) 

Main Card - 3PM / 12PM ETPT

Joanne Calderwood (118*) vs Cynthia Calvillo (116)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Cynthia Calvillo poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the SSE Hydro Arena Glasgow on July 15, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Stevie Ray (155) vs Paul Felder (155)

Jack Marshman (185) vs Ryan Janes (185)

Khalil Rountree Jr (205) vs Paul Craig (204)

James Mulheron (240) vs Justin Willis (264)

FS1 Prelims – 1PM / 10AM ETPT

Danny Roberts (170) vs Bobby Nash (170)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Neil Seery (125)

Charlie Ward (169) vs Galore Bofando (170)

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 12PM / 9AM ETPT

Brett Johns (135) vs Albert Morales (134)

Leslie Smith (135) vs Amanda Lemos (134)

*Calderwood missed weight, she will be fined with 20% of her purse and the fight will go on as planned. 

Gunnar Nelson of Iceland and Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina talk about their focus and preparation ahead of their Main Event at Fight Night Glasgow on July 16, 2017.
Jul 15, 2017
Watch the Fight Night Glasgow official weigh-in on Saturday, July 15 at 12pm/9am ETPT.
Jul 15, 2017
Check out the recap for the final stop of the four-city MayMac world tour in London, where Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather went at it one last time to cap off historic world tour.
Jul 14, 2017
UFC commentator and former welterweight Dan Hardy breaks down the co-main event in Glasgow between Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo. The fight goes down on Sunday on FS1.
Jul 14, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017