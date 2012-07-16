Fight Night Glasgow official weigh-in results

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 12pm ET / 9am PT.
Main Event – Five round bout
Gunnar Nelson (170) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
Main Card - 3PM / 12PM ETPT
Joanne Calderwood (118*) vs Cynthia Calvillo (116)
Stevie Ray (155) vs Paul Felder (155)
Jack Marshman (185) vs Ryan Janes (185)
Khalil Rountree Jr (205) vs Paul Craig (204)
James Mulheron (240) vs Justin Willis (264)
FS1 Prelims – 1PM / 10AM ETPT
Danny Roberts (170) vs Bobby Nash (170)
Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Neil Seery (125)
Charlie Ward (169) vs Galore Bofando (170)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 12PM / 9AM ETPT
Brett Johns (135) vs Albert Morales (134)
Leslie Smith (135) vs Amanda Lemos (134)
*Calderwood missed weight, she will be fined with 20% of her purse and the fight will go on as planned.
