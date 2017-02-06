Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Poirier taking emotion out of Miller fight

By Jorge A. Mondaca February 10, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y.

Losing in any sport is tough. But in fighting, a loss can be devastating - there is no one to blame and it can take you to a bad place where you get down on yourself and create doubt where none existed before.

After racking up four-straight wins and rapidly climbing the lightweight charts, Dustin Poirier found himself in that dark place after his loss to Michael Johnson via first-round KO on Sept. 17, 2016.

But on the eve of his fight against Jim Miller at UFC 208 this Saturday night, Poirier has made the changes he feels necessary to find the winning feeling again.

“I was disappointed in myself for putting myself in a position for that to happen and making the wrong moves in the fight,” Poirier said of his mindset after his last fight. “But that’s fighting, pick yourself up and get back to work. I’m a fighter.

More on UFC 208: Holly Holm on brink of history | de Randamie, Holm look for career-defining wins | de Randamie, Holm finally get dream matchup | Fighters on the rise this weekend | Spider, Jacare help each other ahead of Brooklyn | Silva embraces Brunson challenge | Boetsch reveals secret to win streak | Watch: Fight makers talk UFC 208 big fights | Top 8 finishes by UFC 208 stars | UFC 208 Countdown: Holm vs de Randamie, Silva vs Brunson, Souza vs Boetsch | Under-the-radar fights to watch | Fight of the Night contenders | Don’t miss out! Be there, get your tickets | Order the PPV

“I’m anxious and excited (to get back). I just want to get my hand raised. I want to win by any means – that’s the goal, that’s the plan. My whole training camp was directed around being more defensively responsible, working on my movement and my awareness. I really feel like a different fighter coming into this fight.”

So what is so different this time around? Poirier is taking the emotion out of his upcoming fight against Miller.

As crazy as it sounds, with fighting in its purest form causing all forms of emotion for the combatants and viewers alike, the Lafayette, LA, native and owner of a 20-5 professional record sees this approach as the key to success for this weekend and beyond.

“A street fight is emotional – you just do it. This isn’t a street fight,” Poirier said. “You prepare for months and I need to keep it fun for me in my head. You’ll see. (I need to) be patient, pick my shots, fight a smart fight and not get emotional. Use my skill, my preparation and who I am as a fighter. I don’t need to overthink it; I just need to have fun.”

Easier said than done against Miller, the owner of a 28-8 professional mark who rides into Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on a three-fight winning streak and with 10 first round finishes to his credit. Poirier acknowledges the tough task ahead of him, as he sees in Miller a fighter who shares similar qualities to himself: well-rounded fighter who can box, wrestle, throw in some jiu-jitsu, and battle anywhere inside the Octagon.


But in order to keep hurtling towards his goal of a shot at the world championship down the road, Poirier knows he must get past Miller Saturday night, so he’s focused on a disciplined approach in order to get the victory.

“I have (brawling) in me, and I can always go back to that if I need to; if need be I can pull that out, and I’ll always have that ability to throw big shots. That’s what I’m fighting against myself to not let happen. I want to keep it technical, fight using technique, and be smart – use good footwork, use good head movement, throw straight punches, set up, set traps. Just be in the moment, that’s how I get it done.

“The goal is to beat Jim Miller, get my hand raised by any means, whether we finish him, grind him out, it doesn’t matter. A win is all that matters to me and then get home injury-free to my family – that’s first and foremost.”

Jorge Mondaca is managing editor of UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JorgeAMondaca

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, February 11
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch one of many of Derek Brunson's first round finishes as he knocked out Anderson Silva at Fight Night Hidalgo. Watch Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208 against Anderson Silva.
Watch one of many of Derek Brunson's first round finishes as he knocked out Anderson Silva at Fight Night Hidalgo. Watch Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208 against Anderson Silva.
Feb 10, 2017
Anderson Silva gets fitted for a mouthpiece. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie arrive in Brooklyn and acclimate to the city. Derek Brunson stays focused in a busy workout room, while Silva shares style and psychology tips with Glover Teixeira.
Anderson Silva gets fitted for a mouthpiece. Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie arrive in Brooklyn and acclimate to the city. Derek Brunson stays focused in a busy workout room, while Silva shares style and psychology tips with Glover Teixeira.
Feb 9, 2017
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is aiming for more history at UFC 208 when she takes on Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women's featherweight title. The forming boxing world champion can further cement legacy.
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is aiming for more history at UFC 208 when she takes on Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women's featherweight title. The forming boxing world champion can further cement legacy.
Feb 9, 2017
Watch the highlights from Thursday's UFC 208 open workouts, featuring Holly Holm, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson and Germaine de Randamie.
Watch the highlights from Thursday's UFC 208 open workouts, featuring Holly Holm, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson and Germaine de Randamie.
Feb 9, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016