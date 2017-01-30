Dana opens up about Ronda, middleweights and more

UFC President Dana White appeared on the Tuesday, Jan. 31 edition of UFC Unfiltered and offered the latest on Ronda Rousey, the middleweight title picture and more. UFC Minute has the highlights. Download Unfiltered on iTunes and Spotify now!
Jan 31, 2017
Ninth-ranked featherweight Dennis Bermudez is coming off two big wins, and looks to welcome Chan Sung Jung back to the Octagon at Fight Night Houston and establish himself as a top contender in one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the UFC.
Jan 31, 2017
Watch the Korean Zombie KO Mark Hominick in Round 1 of their fight at UFC 140. Korean Zombie takes on Dennis Bermudez in the main event of Fight Night Houston on Feb. 4.
Jan 31, 2017
The hits keep coming for the UFC as Fight Night Houston is Saturday, February 4. UFC Minute previews the thrilling main event between The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, versus the always exciting Dennis Bermudez.
Jan 30, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
