In the season 2 premiere of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, Matt Serra, Din Thomas and UFC President Dana White pack a summer's worth of fun into a trip to White's vacation home in Maine, with go-karts, demolition derby, drag racing, lobster rolls, a hot dog eating contest and more. After all that, the guys check out a fight card that surprises them with its entertaining bouts and promising athletes.
Watch: Dana White Lookin' for a Fight season 2 premiere
Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
