Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Watch: Dana White Lookin' for a Fight season 2 premiere

January 02, 2017
Article
Comments (
)


In the season 2 premiere of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, Matt Serra, Din Thomas and UFC President Dana White pack a summer's worth of fun into a trip to White's vacation home in Maine, with go-karts, demolition derby, drag racing, lobster rolls, a hot dog eating contest and more. After all that, the guys check out a fight card that surprises them with its entertaining bouts and promising athletes.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
New UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt gives the belt to a close friend after his victory.
New UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt gives the belt to a close friend after his victory.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016