Anderson Silva to fight at UFC 208 vs Derek Brunson

By Thomas Gerbasi January 13, 2017
A mixed martial arts legend will make his New York debut on Saturday, Feb. 11, when Anderson Silva meets Derek Brunson in a UFC 208 bout at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

In the main event, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the first UFC women’s featherweight title.

Widely considered to be the greatest middleweight of all-time, Brazil's Silva shattered records while holding the 185-pound title from 2006 to 2013, becoming an international icon in the process. Now, after a year in which he engaged in a Fight of the Night battle with current champion Michael Bisping and went the distance with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on just days' notice, "The Spider" will continue his quest to regain his crown when he faces North Carolina's Brunson. A dynamic competitor with top-notch wrestling and fight-ending power, Brunson has won five of his last six, with each of those victories coming by way of knockout. On Feb. 11, Brunson could score the biggest win of his career if he can defeat Silva.

Tickets for UFC 208 are on sale now and may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

Recent
There a bunch of big fights going down Sunday night in Phoenix, but which fights are the favorites to win Fight of the Night honors? Can BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez put on a performance to earn the award? Here are some potential candidates.
Jan 13, 2017
Watch Germaine de Randamie most recent UFC victory, when she defeated Anna Elmose in May of 2016.
Jan 13, 2017
Entering his 11th year in the UFC, Joe Lauzon is as ready as ever to put on a show. Don't miss his co-main event about against Marcin Held at Fight Phoenix.
Jan 13, 2017
An underdog his whole life, flyweight contender John Moraga was saved by wrestling from the mean streets of Phoenix, Arizona. He makes his return to his hometown against No. 15-ranked Sergio Pettis at Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 12, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016