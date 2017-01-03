Anderson Silva to fight at UFC 208 vs Derek Brunson

A mixed martial arts legend will make his New York debut on Saturday, Feb. 11, when Anderson Silva meets Derek Brunson in a UFC 208 bout at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.



In the main event, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the first UFC women’s featherweight title.



Widely considered to be the greatest middleweight of all-time, Brazil's Silva shattered records while holding the 185-pound title from 2006 to 2013, becoming an international icon in the process. Now, after a year in which he engaged in a Fight of the Night battle with current champion Michael Bisping and went the distance with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on just days' notice, "The Spider" will continue his quest to regain his crown when he faces North Carolina's Brunson. A dynamic competitor with top-notch wrestling and fight-ending power, Brunson has won five of his last six, with each of those victories coming by way of knockout. On Feb. 11, Brunson could score the biggest win of his career if he can defeat Silva.



Tickets for UFC 208 are on sale now and may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.