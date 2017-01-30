Home
Grasso embraces main card pressures with aplomb

By Juan Cardenas February 03, 2017
HOUSTON

The MMA world knows Alexa Grasso as a Mexican fighter, and the rising UFC star feels immense pride representing her home state of Jalisco.

While Jalisco is best known for giving us Tequila, mariachi music, boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, soccer star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Ferrari’s Formula 1 driver Sergio "Checo" Perez, Grasso is intent on making a name for herself among the legends.

Grasso has a long road ahead to join that list, but at age 23, she’s in no hurry.

"I’m still far (away) to think about the belt,” Grasso said. “First I'm going for the Top 10, and from there I'll go up.”
 


Those from Jalisco identify with Grasso’s embrace of bravery and pride, qualities that are evident in her fighting style and in her words.

Her heritage, Grasso says, pushes her in every way.

"It is important. Being from Jalisco motivates me to be better, to do things better, to work hard, to be disciplined, to eat better," said Grasso, who gladly accepts such responsibility.

This maturity, which helped Grasso excel in her first fight in the Octagon and made her look like a natural, is central to her mentality.

While some might feel pressure seeing their face on an event poster in only their second UFC appearance, Grasso has been calm and focused throughout the week.

"I want to motivate people to do things better. I think the world needs it, a positive change," she said with a smile, embracing her position as a co-main event star at Fight Night Houston on Saturday at Toyota Center.

"As an athlete it is important to accept challenges. Felice Herrig is mine now -- experienced, great muay thai, good jiu jitsu. She forced me to improve in every aspect of my training.”

Juan Cardenas is a digital producer and writer for UFCEspanol.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Desautomatas

Saturday, February 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Houston, Texas
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Houston Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night live on FS1, including the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso, Felice Herrig and more.
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Houston Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night live on FS1, including the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso, Felice Herrig and more.
Feb 2, 2017
Felice Herrig has always been able to hang with the young and up and coming fighters. She's reevaluated her game and believes she can take out top prospect Alexa Grasso at Fight Night Houston.
Felice Herrig has always been able to hang with the young and up and coming fighters. She's reevaluated her game and believes she can take out top prospect Alexa Grasso at Fight Night Houston.
Feb 2, 2017
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
Feb 3, 2017
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Feb 2, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016