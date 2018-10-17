Home
Zingano vs Anderson set for UFC 232

By Thomas Gerbasi October 17, 2018
Two of the UFC's best will collide on the stacked UFC 232 card on December 29, as former bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano moves to 145 pounds to face off with former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the UFC 232 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Jon Jones returns to face Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the UFC light heavyweight title. Plus, it's a women's MMA SuperFight, as featherweight champion Cris Cyborg meets bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

Fresh from a July win over Marion Reneau, Zingano is more determined than ever in her quest for UFC gold, and given her previous victories over Nunes, Miesha Tate and Raquel Pennington, Zingano has the tools to get the job done. Looking to put a halt to her plans is Australia's Anderson, who has won four of her last five bouts, with all of those victories coming by way of knockout.

For this edition of KO of the Week, we look back at the time Michael Johnson took on Danny Castillo. Johnson will face Artem Lobov in the co-main event of Fight Night Moncton on Saturday, October 27.
Oct 17, 2018
UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas talks about training in other disciplines, and how they help her when she climbs inside the Octagon.
Oct 16, 2018
To celebrate the start of the NBA season, we take a look back at some of our summer 2018 training sessions with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons that took place at the UFC Performance Institute.
Oct 16, 2018
UFC Connected gives fans a unique look at fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions. In this episode, we join Mirsad Bektic and also Abu Azaitar as he prepared for his debut at Fight Night Hamburg.
Oct 15, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018