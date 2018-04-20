Zingano-Reneau highlights three bouts set for Boise Event

The UFC's first event at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho has three bouts confirmed and ready to go on July 14.



In the women's bantamweight division, a pair of highly-regarded contenders collide when former world title challenger Cat Zingano faces surging Marion Reneau, who is 3-0-1 in her last four.



Another former world title challenger, Liz Carmouche, will continue her road to the top of the women's flyweight division when she faces off with a new face to the UFC, Invicta FC flyweight champion Jennifer Maia.



Plus, Said Nurmagomedov, the cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, makes his UFC debut in a flyweight matchup against Justin Scoggins.

The UFC Fight Night card will air on FS1. Tickets go on sale May 18.