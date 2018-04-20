Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Zingano-Reneau highlights three bouts set for Boise Event

By Thomas Gerbasi April 20, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
The UFC's first event at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho has three bouts confirmed and ready to go on July 14.

In the women's bantamweight division, a pair of highly-regarded contenders collide when former world title challenger Cat Zingano faces surging Marion Reneau, who is 3-0-1 in her last four.

Another former world title challenger, Liz Carmouche, will continue her road to the top of the women's flyweight division when she faces off with a new face to the UFC, Invicta FC flyweight champion Jennifer Maia.

Plus, Said Nurmagomedov, the cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, makes his UFC debut in a flyweight matchup against Justin Scoggins.
 
The UFC Fight Night card will air on FS1. Tickets go on sale May 18.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 21
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Atlantic City, N.J.
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the Fight Night Atlantic City Weigh-in live on Friday, April 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Watch the Fight Night Atlantic City Weigh-in live on Friday, April 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Apr 20, 2018
Cub Swanson believes it's his time as he steps into the Octagon on Saturday in the Fight Night Atlantic City co-main event against Frankie Edgar. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
Cub Swanson believes it's his time as he steps into the Octagon on Saturday in the Fight Night Atlantic City co-main event against Frankie Edgar. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
Apr 19, 2018
Frankie Edgar talks fighting at home in New Jersey, and what he expects from his second encounter with Cub Swanson Saturday April 21 at Fight Night Atlantic City.
Frankie Edgar talks fighting at home in New Jersey, and what he expects from his second encounter with Cub Swanson Saturday April 21 at Fight Night Atlantic City.
Apr 19, 2018
UFC champ and analyst Daniel Cormier previews the Fight Night Atlantic City main event, featuring Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza.
UFC champ and analyst Daniel Cormier previews the Fight Night Atlantic City main event, featuring Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza.
Apr 19, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018