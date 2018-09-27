Yana Kunitskaya yearns for fresh start at UFC 229

Ahead of #UFC229 , @YanaKunitskaya1 talked about what she learned from her first UFC fight and where she feels like she has an advantage over Lina Lansberg. pic.twitter.com/8Iuzslu4EU

Back down to her natural weight class of 135 pounds and with a full camp of preparation time, Kunitskaya believes she has a full arsenal of weapons to showcase against Lansberg.“I’m trying to be good all around,” Kunitskaya said. “Any game that she tries to put in this fight, I’m ready for this. Clinch, striking, wrestling, I have a plan for every situation. I’m ready for everything.”Kunitskaya says she is not overlooking Lansberg, but the Russian-born fighter, 10-4 (1NC) in MMA, doesn’t see anything to worry about heading into the three-rounder.“I think she’s very basic,” Kunitskaya said. “She’s tough, she can take punches, but I think I’m better. I don’t think her striking will be a problem.”Echoing Kunitskaya’s confidence, Vegas odds have her at as a -175 favorite.“All the people from our community who understand the level of fighters say I’m the favorite,” Kunitskaya said. “But I said if I’m not the favorite to bookmakers, I don’t care. I know I’m the favorite to me. I’d have to be a stupid person not to worry at all, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not confident. I’m confident for this fight.”Kunitskaya vs Lansberg headlines the four-fight UFC 229 Fight Pass Prelims, only on UFC FIGHT PASS, Saturday, October 6.