Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Yana Kunitskaya yearns for fresh start at UFC 229

By Walker Van Wey September 27, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Yana Kunitskaya’s UFC debut in March was a dive into the deep end, as the former Invicta FC bantamweight champ accepted a short notice fight against UFC featherweight ruler Cris Cyborg, in the main event of UFC 222 in Las Vegas.

A significant underdog, Kunitskaya did land an early takedown and nearly took Cyborg’s back early on, before ultimately coming out with a loss to the world’s most decorated female fighter.

Six months later, she returns to the Octagon for a different challenge, taking on No.12-ranked bantamweight Lina Lansberg. It may be the fresh start Kunitskaya is looking for.

At UFC 229 on Saturday, October 6, in the same T-Mobile Arena where she stared down the most intimidating woman in the sport, Kunitskaya will give the UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims audience a taste of what she feels she’s really capable of.

“I feel like I did bad and there’s no excuses,” Kunitskaya said from training camp at the UFC Performance Institute. “There’s no pressure, especially after last fight. After that, my team was telling me nothing worse can happen to me and I’m okay. I’m still here.”
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya (@yanamma) on



Back down to her natural weight class of 135 pounds and with a full camp of preparation time, Kunitskaya believes she has a full arsenal of weapons to showcase against Lansberg.

“I’m trying to be good all around,” Kunitskaya said. “Any game that she tries to put in this fight, I’m ready for this. Clinch, striking, wrestling, I have a plan for every situation. I’m ready for everything.”

Kunitskaya says she is not overlooking Lansberg, but the Russian-born fighter, 10-4 (1NC) in MMA, doesn’t see anything to worry about heading into the three-rounder.

“I think she’s very basic,” Kunitskaya said. “She’s tough, she can take punches, but I think I’m better. I don’t think her striking will be a problem.”

Echoing Kunitskaya’s confidence, Vegas odds have her at as a -175 favorite.

“All the people from our community who understand the level of fighters say I’m the favorite,” Kunitskaya said. “But I said if I’m not the favorite to bookmakers, I don’t care. I know I’m the favorite to me. I’d have to be a stupid person not to worry at all, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not confident. I’m confident for this fight.”

Kunitskaya vs Lansberg headlines the four-fight UFC 229 Fight Pass Prelims, only on UFC FIGHT PASS, Saturday, October 6.
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: Yana Kunitskaya of Russia prepares to fight Cris Cyborg in their women's featherweight bout during the UFC 222 event inside T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for his wrestling and one of his wrestling coaches at AKA, Carolyn Wester, believes that his unique skill set is a tremendous advantage heading into UFC 229.
Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for his wrestling and one of his wrestling coaches at AKA, Carolyn Wester, believes that his unique skill set is a tremendous advantage heading into UFC 229.
Sep 25, 2018
Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the UFC record for most takedowns in a single fight at 21, which he accomplished at UFC 160 in 2013.
Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the UFC record for most takedowns in a single fight at 21, which he accomplished at UFC 160 in 2013.
Sep 25, 2018
Watch Tony Ferguson's first career UFC victory when he became The Ultimate Fighter champion in 2011.
Watch Tony Ferguson's first career UFC victory when he became The Ultimate Fighter champion in 2011.
Sep 25, 2018
Photo Gallery: Fight Night Sao Paulo
Photo Gallery: Fight Night Sao Paulo
Sep 24, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018