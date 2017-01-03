Home
Rodriguez: 'I was ready to die or win' vs. Penn

By Megan Eisenhauer January 16, 2017
Yair Rodriguez put the featherweight division on notice Sunday night when he dismantled legend BJ Penn, earning a second-round TKO stoppage victory in the main event of Fight Night Phoenix.


Rodriguez discussed his historic win with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi backstage after the event.


“I was pretty confident in myself that I would win in this fight, I visualized it that way. I didn’t see five rounds coming, so I was ready to die or to win,” Rodriguez said.


Rodriguez leaves Fight Night Phoenix with a win over decorated fighter BJ Penn. "El Pantera" extends win streak to six in a row for the third-longest active streak in the featherweight division behind interim champion Max Holloway and former title holder Conor McGregor.

