Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Yair Rodriguez has some words for McGregor

February 02, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
YAIR RODRIGUEZ SHRUGS OFF CONOR MCGREGOR TALK BUT VOWS HE'D 'KICK HIS ASS'
HOUSTON — Yair Rodriguez is ready to keep climbing the ranks. Rodriguez is coming off a win over B.J. Penn, which ran the 24-year-old’s record to 10-1. Rodriguez now has won eight consecutive fights, cementing him as a serious contender in the UFC’s featherweight division, where Jose Aldo owns the title and Max Holloway owns the interim championship. So what’s next for Rodriguez?

Read more at: http://nesn.com/2017/02/yair-rodriguez-shrugs-off-conor-mcgregor-talk-but-vows-hed-kick-his-ass/

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, February 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Houston, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
Feb 3, 2017
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Feb 2, 2017
On Sunday, Feb. 19 the UFC returns with a heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne. Plus, former Olympian Hector Lombard welcomes former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks to the middleweight division.
On Sunday, Feb. 19 the UFC returns with a heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne. Plus, former Olympian Hector Lombard welcomes former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks to the middleweight division.
Feb 2, 2017
Watch the Korean Zombie earn his first UFC victory when he submitted Leonard Garcia in 2011.
Watch the Korean Zombie earn his first UFC victory when he submitted Leonard Garcia in 2011.
Feb 2, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016