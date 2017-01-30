Yair Rodriguez has some words for McGregor

HOUSTON — Yair Rodriguez is ready to keep climbing the ranks. Rodriguez is coming off a win over B.J. Penn, which ran the 24-year-old’s record to 10-1. Rodriguez now has won eight consecutive fights, cementing him as a serious contender in the UFC’s featherweight division, where Jose Aldo owns the title and Max Holloway owns the interim championship. So what’s next for Rodriguez?
Read more at: http://nesn.com/2017/02/yair-rodriguez-shrugs-off-conor-mcgregor-talk-but-vows-hed-kick-his-ass/
Read more at: http://nesn.com/2017/02/yair-rodriguez-shrugs-off-conor-mcgregor-talk-but-vows-hed-kick-his-ass/
Comments