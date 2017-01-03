Yair Rodriguez believes he's a champion in the making

UFC Fight Night Phoenix is just days away, but Yair Rodriguez is determined to make a name for himself facing off against BJ Penn.
Rodriguez will be entering the Octagon with a eight-fight winning streak, while Penn will be fighting for the first time in two years. But Rodriguez is ready to show just how different he is from the other fighters.
“I push myself harder than anyone, and I always try to go deeper – and that’s what I try to do always. In my life, in my training, it’s in everything. So, I think that makes me different than other fighters,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez is ready to show the world a new style. A new fighter. A new champion.
Watch “El Pantera” in the video at the top of the page: Yair Rodriguez – Pride of Mexico. And don’t miss the event after football Sunday night live and free on FS1.
