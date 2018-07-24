Home
Woodley vs Till to headline Dallas event

July 24, 2018
The UFC's return to Dallas on September 8 will now feature a championship doubleheader as the promotion announced Tuesday that undisputed welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will put his title on the line for the fourth time against unbeaten British banger Darren Till in the UFC 228 main event at American Airlines Center.

Tickets for UFC 228, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, go on sale on July 27. In the co-main event, Nicco Montano defends her UFC women's flyweight title for the first time against Valentina Shevchenko.

Back in action for the first time since defeating Demian Maia in July 2017, Woodley will look to follow up that win and victories over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Robbie Lawler and Kelvin Gastelum with a signature performance against Liverpool's Till, whose rapid rise to the top of the 170-pound weight class culminates in what promises to be a title fight to remember.

Saturday, July 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Calgary, Alberta
Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have unfinished business after their first fight ended in a no contest. Don't miss their rematch at Fight Night Calgary live on FOX Saturday.
Jul 24, 2018
'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series' Week 2 contract winner Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez scores an early first round knockout.
Jul 23, 2018
A beautiful combo gave Dwight Grant the knockout in the second round to earn a UFC Contract on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jul 23, 2018
'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series' Week 2 contract winner Ryan Spann only needed 26 seconds to convince the UFC president that he's ready for the Octagon.
Jul 23, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018