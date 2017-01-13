Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Woodley, Wonderboy spar on ESPN interview

By Matt Parrino January 18, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)


Tickets go on sale Friday for UFC 209 featuring the UFC welterweight title rematch between champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson.

If today’s ESPN interview is any indication, those tickets are going to be some of the hottest in town on March 4 in Las Vegas.

“Any person – the three blind mice could have watched that fight – many referees would have stopped that contest when I dropped (Thompson) for the third time in the fourth round,” Woodley said on ESPN's SportsCenter.

The champion is referring to the very close majority draw result that the two fought to in New York City at UFC 205. Woodley believes he won the fight after nearly stopping “Wonderboy” on multiple occasions.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Tyrone Wodley (right) of the United States fights against Stephen Thompson of the United States in their welterweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)Alas, the result of the fight was a draw and Thompson has questioned Woodley’s credentials as champion for wanting to fight others instead of rematching to get a true winner.

“If you’re the champion – If I was the champion – you run it back,” Thompson said. “How can you be OK with a draw? After we drew he’s already asking for fighters. Run it back, man.”

The rematch is set and the war of words have begun. Woodley and Wonderboy will take part in a UFC 209 Ultimate Media Day Thursday at The Park Theater in Las Vegas. The event is closed to the public but keep it on UFC.com for full coverage. Lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, set to face off for the interim lightweight title, will also take part in the media event.

Watch a clip from the ESPN interview with Woodley and Wonderboy at the top of the page and get your tickets for UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 Friday.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Tickets for UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 go on-sale Friday, Jan. 20. But with a special code delivered by the UFC Minute, you can get access one day earlier!
Tickets for UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 go on-sale Friday, Jan. 20. But with a special code delivered by the UFC Minute, you can get access one day earlier!
Jan 18, 2017
Watch Donald Cerrone's third fight at welterweight, as he KO'd Rick Story. Don't miss Cerrone take on Jorge Masvidal at Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Watch Donald Cerrone's third fight at welterweight, as he KO'd Rick Story. Don't miss Cerrone take on Jorge Masvidal at Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Jan 17, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the action from Fight Night Phoenix, including Yair Rodriguez's signature win over BJ Penn.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the action from Fight Night Phoenix, including Yair Rodriguez's signature win over BJ Penn.
Jan 16, 2017
UFC flyweight Sergio Pettis spoke backstage with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his win over John Moraga at Fight Night Phoenix.
UFC flyweight Sergio Pettis spoke backstage with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his win over John Moraga at Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 15, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016