On Episode 1 of UFC 228 Embedded, Valentina Shevchenko trains standup in Houston. Nicco Montano travels to Colorado to support her teammates. Darren Till finishes his training camp. Tyron Woodley tests his endurance by getting his kids up for the day.
Sep 4, 2018
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the welterweight matchup between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till as the two are set to meet in the main event at UFC 228 Saturday.
Sep 4, 2018
Tyron Woodley discusses his upcoming title matchup with Darren Till on this edition of the UFC Minute.
Sep 4, 2018
Darren Till jumped onto a lot of fan's radar last year with an impressive victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Next, he faces welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 228 on September 8, live on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 3, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
